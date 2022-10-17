Renault unveiled its latest EV at the Paris Auto Show, and the French carmaker is doubling down on the retro theme for its electric models. The latest concept, called the Renault 4Ever Trophy, is the newest EV that draws on the company’s heritage, following the reveal of its Renault 5 EV concept.



The Renault 4Ever Trophy takes after the classic R enault 4, but updates the and reinterprets it in terms of both design and drivetrain. The French carmaker claims the Renault 4 was the “first multipurpose vehicle,” according to Automotive News, which is why the new Renault 4Ever Trophy is a small but rugged electric off-roader.

The Renault 4Ever Trophy concept updates the original 4 hatchback with contemporary SUV design, making it significantly bigger than its namesake. T he 4Ever Trophy is all about off-road. Indeed, the “Trophy” suffix is a reference to the 4L Trophy, an annual off-road competition exclusively for classic Renault 4 models.



The 4Ever Trophy is outfitted like an off-roader, with prominent fender flares, 19-inch wheels and a high stance. Presumably, there’s a beefy suspension under there, but the French carmaker didn’t reveal such details . The concept also has built-in tire inflators, which is different enough to stand out, and, also, pretty cool. The added rotational mass on the wheels might not be the best fit for an EV, but it’s a neat touch that might not make it to production, anyway.

As the 4Ever Trophy concept stands now, Renault claims it’s already 95 percent of the way to production-spec, and it’s rumored to come with a 42 kWh battery and 100- kW (134- horsepower) electric motor. So what we see is mostly what we’ll get in 2025, when Renault plans to release the fully-electric SUV.



Renault’s timeline for the upcoming 4 EV seems reasonable enough since it’ll be built on the CMF-BEV platform, which borrows 50 percent of components from the current CMF-B platform. But the Renault 4 EV won’t replace the Renault Captur, which is the company’s other compact SUV; instead, the upcoming 4 will be the electric counterpart to the slightly larger Captur.

Renault believes small SUVs will make up about 45 percent of EV sales by 2027, and the company is adding the 4 EV to its roadmap to get a head start on the segment. Renault sees retro design as a good way to attract young nostalgic buyers, but even though the inspiration is there, the 4Ever Trophy is a less straightforward interpretation of the classic Renault 4

Not that I’m complaining. It’s really about time we see some weird EVs. My only complaint with the 4Ever Trophy is that Renault missed its chance to stylize the concept’s name as the “4EVer,” but that’s a small thing in light of the EV’s bold and gnarly design.