Regular Car Reviews vs the Rivian R1T vs Nature

Regular Car Reviews is known for a few things. First, for being weird, crass and using that voice. Secondly, for providing insightful and sometimes profound criticism not only towards cars but towards the societies and social norms that bred them. This review of the Rivian R1T has plenty of all of the above and, like the best RCR videos, it made me think.

See, the main conceit behind Brian’s (aka Mr. Regular) argument is that Rivian wants us to care about what we’re doing to the planet, but in also encouraging people to take their Rivians out into nature, it is speeding the destruction of the nature it’s wanting to celebrate and preserve. That makes not only the Rivian itself, but the people who buy it, performatively virtuous granola-crunching, Patagonia-wearing wealthy nerds.

2022 Rivian R1T: Regular Car Reviews #rivian

He also seems to really like the R1T as a truck, ignoring all its social connotations. That makes sense because, at the end of the day, it’s a well-considered, attractive and powerful EV that works hard to justify its considerable price tag, particularly in the quad-motor configuration RCR drives here.

So, I’m curious. Do you agree with RCR about the inherent hypocrisy of building an EV for the environment but then asking people to go and drive all over M other N ature with it? Do you even care? Let me know in the comments.