The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning is rad. It’s quick, comfortable, practical as hell and looks great with its Lightning-specific lighting (say that three times fast). It looks even better with a good coat of paint. So, we’re asking the important question: Which of the 10 available colors would you pick if you are planning on getting one?

Lucky for you, I have strong and completely biased opinion as well as a platform from which to spout them. Here are the best Ford Lightning colors, ranked.