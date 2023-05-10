The Ram 1500 TRX Lunar Edition Costs $108,340

It’s not exactly news that the Ram 1500 TRX is an expensive pickup truck. It makes more than 700 hp, and you’re not going to get a 700-hp pickup truck for the cost of a Honda Civic. So the $86,000-ish base price may be a lot, but it’s understandable in a way. You can at least wrap your mind around it even if you could never afford to pay that much money for anything. But there’s something about seeing a special edition listed for more than $100,000 that’s just mind-boggling.

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

The truck in question here is the Ram 1500 TRX Lunar Edition, and it costs $108,340 including destination. One hundred and eight thousand, three hundred and forty United States American dollars. For a truck. At least it’s a truck with special paint and a lot of options added, though. The TRX Lunar Edition comes in an exclusive Ceramic Gray paint and has the $10,995 Level 2 Equipment Group that includes a 19-speaker sound system, digital rearview mirror, head-up display, heated leather steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, power tailgate, surround-view camera system and wireless charging, among other features. Oh, and there’s also a unique badge on the center console to let passengers know they’re in a special TRX.

If you love the idea of the TRX Lunar Edition but don’t have nearly $110,000 to spend on a truck, don’t worry. Ram has your back and has also introduced the Ram Rebel Lunar Edition with the same Ceramic Gray paint and the Rebel Level 2 equipment group plus a few other features. It starts at a much more affordable $72,205. Is that still more than most people make in a year? Absolutely. But next to the TRX Lunar Edition, it almost sounds reasonable.