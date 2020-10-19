QOTD: Where Are We On Manuals?

Used to be, when a company announced the death of a manual transmission option for just about any given model, we’d all freak out and start cursing that company’s name. These days, when it seems those announcements are met with a resigned shrug. The writing is on the wall, if not because the older people who can actually afford to buy new cars don’t tend to have the vigor to drive stick, then definitely because the EV makes transmissions with more than a couple gears unnecessary.
I don’t know that I’ll ever be able to square buying a sporty type car with an automatic, no matter how good they are. It just kind of defeats the purpose of a sporty car for me. So, I guess my hypothetical options are thinning even if there are a handful of truly great modern cars with conventional sticks. And of course, there’s always the used market where there are plenty of pre-depreciated, manual-equipped cars for anyone who wants one.
So where are you? Railing against the cruel hand of the market? Searching Craigslist? Getting ready for your EV swap project? Where are we on manuals?
DISCUSSION
Sports cars aren’t just about speed and performance. The driving experience is far more important to me than number on paper. I want to feel connected with a car, and feel that a manual transmission is necessary to do so. My truck is automatic and I’m alright with that. The truck is an appliance, not a toy.
Manuals adoption will continue to decline until the EV takeover is complete. While it makes sense for the manual to disappear in some cars, it was pretty shocking that it wasn’t offered on the Supra or C8 Corvette. I’m 100% part of the problem though; sports cars depreciate too fast for me to ever consider buying one new.