“POTUS in a bicycle accident.” The opening for the pilot episode of “The West Wing” centers around the White House’s response to the political drama’s fictitious President of the United States awkwardly crashing his bicycle. President Jed Bartlet, portrayed by Martin Sheen, rode into a cypress tree off-camera. It feels difficult to believe that an actual American President would end up making a bicycle accident an even bigger blunder than Aaron Sorkin could ever conceive.

President Joe Biden has found a way to fall off his bicycle while literally standing still. Besides his love for American cars, the President is an avid bike rider. He usually goes for rides with the First Lady while at their beach home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The Bidens are in Rehoboth Beach this weekend to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary.



Biden falls off his bike



Yesterday, while on a bike ride, Joe Biden decided to stop for people waiting to greet him at Cape Henlopen State Park. After he stops, Biden just tips the bike over and falls along with it. His Secret Service detail immediately rushes to keep the shocked onlookers back and help the President to his feet as he lays on his back atop the pavement.

President Biden quickly claimed his foot got stuck on the pedal as he tried to dismount. But, Biden didn’t try to throw his leg over the frame. He just fell over. The White House has doubled down on the President’s excuse and has stated, “As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine. No medical attention is needed. The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family.”



Biden Jumps to Show He’s OK After Fall from Bike

Luckily, President Joe Biden escaped his bicycle crash seemingly unharmed. President Jed Bartlet sprained his ankle after crashing into a tree in 19 99.