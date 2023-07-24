Porsche To Remain With Formula E For Three More Seasons

Porsche has extended its commitment to compete in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship through the 2025-26 season. The German manufacturer was originally expected to exit with the likes of Audi, BMW and Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season.

Porsche’s continued involvement also means that the automaker will play a role in the design of the fourth-generation Formula E car, whose new regulations are set to be introduced for the 2026-27 season. Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President of Porsche Motorsport, said in a release, “We want to showcase innovative technologies and more sustainability in motor racing and be on the leading edge of new developments. Formula E plays a major role in this.”

Several other German manufacturers have left Formula E for other projects citing the electric racing championship’s lack of technical ambition and popularity. Audi left in advance of its eventual entry into Formula 1 in partnership with Sauber in 2026. BMW departed as it prepared to build an LMDh prototype to compete in sports-car racing.



Porsche was on the doorstep of entering Formula 1 with Red Bull Racing, but the deal collapsed over which entity would have majority control of the team. Apart from F1, Porsche launched its own LMDh prototype this year, the 963. The top-class program will feature eight customer 963s racing alongside the factory Porsche Penske Motorsport team. The manufacturer had every reason to leave and claim it was also focusing on other projects.



Porsche remaining in Formula E will allow it the chance to shape the championship’s future. It also helps that it is currently going through a run of success. Its factory team is sitting second in the teams’ championship going into the London season finale and Jake Dennis, driving a Porsche-powered Andretti car, leads the drivers’ championship.