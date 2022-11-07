Formula E is just over two months away from 2023's season-opening race in Mexico City, which means we’re starting to see an influx of Gen3 racers debut for the first time. Earlier today, Porsche’s contender, called the 99X, entered the ring — and it looks gorgeous.

If you missed out on the news, Formula E will be undergoing a massive slew of updates ahead of this upcoming season. The cars are faster, lighter, more powerful, and more efficient than ever before (which driver Antonio Felix da Costa says “brings a smile to a racing driver’s face”), and the racing is set to be a lot of fun as the sport reevaluates its current weekend format.

As such, the Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 machine is slated to become a staunch competitor for the Championship — at least as far as looks are concerned. If Porsche knows how to do anything in this modern era, it knows how to create a comprehensive style for all its liveries across multiple disciplines.

Upgrades for this new Gen3 car include:

An increase in power from 25o to 350 kW

Braking capacity increased to 250 kW in the front powertrain and 350 kW at the rear, which means energy recovery has improved

An electric motor with 95 percent power efficiency (compared to the 40 percent efficiency of a combustion engine)



High-speed charging capabilities

Batteries and carbon fiber bodywork made of recycled materials

Porsche will have a strong lineup heading into the 2023 season, represented by drivers Antonio Felix da Costa (a former Formula E champion and new hire to Porsche) and Pascal Wehrlein. While Porsche’s seventh-place finish in the Constructors’ Championship last year wasn’t exactly impressive or representative of what the team could achieve, the 2023 season and the incoming Gen3 regulations will provide a fresh opportunity for the German marque to improve upon that previous groundwork.

We won’t get a true sense of race pace until cars hit the track for the season-opening Mexico City ePrix on January 14, 2023 (a race that was won by Porsche last year) — but for now, we can simply revel in the beauty of a damn good looking car.