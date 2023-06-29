Porsche Put Its Macan EV Motors In A Luxury Electric Yacht

Porsche is slowly working to electrify its lineup of sports cars. That started with the launch of the Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo and could soon be followed by an electric successor to the Boxster and an EV Macan. But electric cars aren’t enough for the German automaker, and it’s now announced plans to launch an EV boat in partnership with Austrian shipbuilder Frauscher.



The boat in question will utilize the same electronic components that Porsche will use in the upcoming Macan EV, which is expected to launch in 2024. The new car makes use of a new electric vehicle platform called the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), and comes with a few improvements over the powertrain you’ll find in the Taycan.

Advertisement

To show off the Macan’s 80 0-volt electronics and its 100 kWh battery, Porsche has fitted them all to a limited edition sport boat. The Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air is an 8.67-metre long and 2.49-metre wide sport boat.

Powered by Porsche’s electronics, the German automaker optimized its drive technology for use on water. This means that the boat is equipped with the same 100 kWh battery earmarked for the road car, as well as a permanently excited synchronous electric motor. The boat can also use the same kind of DC fast-charging stations that the road car will be able to plug in at.

Advertisement Advertisement

“The eFantom offers the E-Performance typical of Porsche with excellent driving properties,” said Jörg Kerner, vice president product line Macan, in a statement. “That the powerful electric motors of the latest generation and the state-of-the-art battery and charge management also work so well on the water is testament to the excellence of our modular Premium Platform Electric.”

Advertisement

As well as lending its powertrain to the boat, Porsche also lent some of its design flair to the project. Studio F.A. Porsche is responsible for the design of the helmstand, w hich is where the boat’s controls can be found. The design house has also created the steering wheel and the main console for the boat.

When it hits the water in 2024, the Porsche-designed boat will have space for nine passengers and will feature a swim platform at the rear that leads to a lounge area. There will be further seating across the boat, as well as a sound system and refrigerator.

Advertisement

In total, Porsche and Frauscher will build 25 examples of the Macan-powered boat, with the first set to launch in 2024. There’s no word on price yet for the Porsche-badged boat, but as the standard Fantom Air sells for north of $200,000, you can expect this one to retail for much more than that.