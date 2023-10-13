Porsche Launches A $600,000 Electric Boat That Uses The Same Powertrain As The Macan EV

Porsche is getting in on the boat business. The legendary German automaker has announced it has an all new boat coming and it’s not just any boat either: It’ll be electric and powered by the same powertrain as the all new Macan EV.

Porsche partnered with Austrian luxury boat maker Frauscher to build the Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air. The boat is based on Frauscher’s 858 Fantom Air but the similarities end there. Porsche says the boat uses components from its all new Premium Platform Electric EV platform, shared by the upcoming Macan EV. This means a high voltage lithium ion battery and a permanently excited synchronous electric motor come together to give the 850 Fantom Air 500 kilowatts of power or 536 horsepower.



DC fast charging capability of 250 kW is able to get the battery from 10 to 80 percent in under 30 minutes. Range though will depend on whether or not you’re a speed demon. If you use it to cruise, Porsche says you can go 22 knots (about 23 mph) for an hour or about 28 miles. If you alternate between low and high speed travel, Porsche says you can get two to three hours of travel. Plus, since Porsche, you have various drive modes. So if you mess around with the Sport mode, be prepared for much less range.



With it being a luxury boat accommodations are what you’d expect. There’s room for nine passengers, a lounge area with two sunbathing pads, Wifi hotspot connectivity, bluetooth stereo system, LED ambient lighting onboard, LED underwater lighting and a 12-inch multifunction display for the drivers cockpit.



If you want one of these you’re going to have to be bring the dough; an initial run of just 25 first editions will be launching in early 2024. Each one is going for €561,700 or around $595,000 at current exchange rates.



