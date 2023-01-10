Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Porsche

Porsche Debuts Three 1970s Rally-Inspired Decal Packs for 911 Dakar

But be prepared to pay for the cool factor, because these sticker packs ain't cheap.

By
Kyle Hyatt
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Three Porsche 911 Dakars are parked on sand, each in a different historic rally livery.
Porsche’s 911 Dakar was already cool, but now it’s even better.
Photo: Porsche

The Porsche 911 Dakar rips, and so does its Rothmans Racing-inspired heritage livery. What are you supposed to do, though, if you want your very-extremely-expensive 911 to have the classic rally look, but the Rothmans thing doesn’t do it for you? Porsche has an answer for this, and it comes in the form of three appearance packages featuring designs from Porsche’s rallying efforts in the 1970s.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
01:00
Now playing
According to Bob: We Need More Weird Cars!
August 13, 2022
01:40
Now playing
Remembering Ken Block, 1967-2023
Wednesday 8:53AM
A Porsche 911 Dakar speeds across the desert with a Rallye 1971 livery
Rallye 1971
Photo: Porsche

The first is called Rallye 1971, inspired by the 1971 Polish team, which took fifth place overall in a grueling 3,100-mile rally across Kenya. The racing livery for the 1971 cars was fairly simple, with black decals on the hood, doors and front fenders. Porsche’s Rallye 1971 pack recreates this and features the number 19, as this was the highest-placing car for the team.

Advertisement
A Porsche 911 Dakar speeds down a desert road in a Rallye 1974 livery
Rallye 1974
Photo: Porsche

Next is the Rallye 1974 pack, which draws inspiration from the 1974 East African Safari Rally in which famed Swedish rally driver Björn Waldegård was able to eke out a second-place finish after a damaged suspension arm cost him over an hour to repair, and the top spot on the podium. This pack features blue stripes running over the shoulders of the car and Porsche logos at the bottom of the door.

G/O Media may get a commission
Ring Car Cam
$50 off preorder
Ring Car Cam

It's a camera. For your car.
The Ring Car Cam's dual-facing HD cameras capture activity in and around your car in HD detail.

Advertisement
Porsche 911 Dakar parked in the desert with Rallye 1978 livery
Rallye 1978
Photo: Porsche

Last is the Rallye 1978 pack, which once again takes inspo from East African Safari Rally cars, this time the 1978 911 SC 4. This time, Waldegård was only able to manage a fourth-place finish, owing to even more mechanical trouble, but another team with South African driver Vic Preston Jr managed to walk away with second place. This livery features a classic Martini Racing inspired layout.

Advertisement

Porsche is pretty proud of these designs, which you can tell because they’re charging a veritable boatload of greenbacks for them. The Rallye 1971 and 1974 packs will set you back $5,260 and can be ordered as a factory option or as Porsche Tequipment from your dealer. The 1978 pack costs an even more bonkers $7,510 and can only be ordered from the factory.

Car BuyingPorscheSports/Coupes