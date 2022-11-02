Porsche has some of the best colors in the business. Sure, for a small fortune the German company will color-match your car to whatever shade you want, but fresh from the dealership it also has some lovely colors: Miami blue, lava orange, and frozen berry are all pretty exquisite. Now, Porsche is resurrecting a 90s shade for a new Style Edition of its Boxster and Cayman models.



The two limited edition cars take the standard 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman and add, you guessed it, a whole heap of style. On the exterior, there’s a new ruby star neo vibrant magenta finish, which Porsche says is a “modern interpretation” of the ruby star color used on the 964 Carrera RS.

At the rear, there’s a set of black sport tailpipes, and the Porsche nameplate is finished in polished silver.

If you’re feeling particularly stylish, Porsche will also offer you the optional 718 Style Edition contrast packages. These packs are available in black or white and include decorative stripes on the hood and Porsche logos on the side. The wheels and rear model designation are painted in black or high-gloss white. Personally, I think the ruby star finish with white wheels is a pretty slick combination.

Other than the exterior updates, the 718 remains the same in its stylish new guise.

Under the hood, you’ll find the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder Boxer engine that you’ll find on the regular car, which develops 300 horsepower. That’s enough to propel the car from 0 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds. The top speed of the 718 Style Edition models is 170 mph.

Inside the cars, you’ll find all the usual Porsche niceties. We’re talking Apple CarPlay, cruise control, automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors, heated front seats, and two-zone automatic climate control.

On the Style Editions, you’re also treated to a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and floor mats with contrasting stitching in a light gray that Porsche calls chalk. The interior is also finished in black leather with that same light grey contrasting stitching, and the headrests have been embossed with the Porsche crest.

The Boxster and Cayman Style Editions will initially launch in Europe ahead of a global rollout. Porsche says that information on U.S. pricing and dealer availability will be shared in 2023.