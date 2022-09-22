The IMSA Weathertech Championship series has just one more race left on the calendar – the Petit Le Mans, which kicks off September 28th at Road Atlanta. Teams are gearing up for an intense race to close out the season. That’s especially true for Porsche, whose customer teams are in contention for a championship title in both the GTD and GTD Pro classes. A win in both classes would be a sweet sendoff for Porsche’s 991.2 GT3 R race car, which will be replaced by an all-new 992-based racer for the 2023 season.

The outgoing GT3 R made its debut in the endurance series at the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona. The 510-hp, naturally aspirated flat-six-powered machine has been key to Porsche’s customer teams — Pfaff Motorsports in GTD Pro, Wright Motorsports and Hardpoint in Pro-Am GTD. Together, these three teams have nabbed 14 victories, along with every championship since 2019 for their respective classes. In particular, Pfaff Motorsports is one of the most successful Porsche IMSA teams ever, bringing the outgoing 991.2 GT3 R to the Driver, Team and Manufacturer titles in 2021, along with 11 wins and five pole positions.

Pfaff Motorsports Team Manager Steve Bortolotti said the 991.2 “has been a very special car for us as we had virtually all of our ‘firsts’ in IMSA with it.” He adds, “The pedigree it has amassed is incredible, and I’m proud of the job both our staff and Porsche have done to keep a chassis with over 55,000 kilometers [34,175 miles] on it still running in tip-top shape at the sharp end of an extremely competitive field.”

Bortolotti hopes to send off the 991.2 GT3 R with a 12th victory at Petit Le Mans.

The IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar season concludes on Saturday, October 1st at Road Atlanta. Qualifying takes place Friday afternoon.

The 992-generation GT3 R will debut alongside Porsche’s Penske-backed GTP hypercar at the Rolex 24 at Daytona on January 26th through the 29th, 2023.

