Police Scanner During Brooklyn Protests: 'Run Them Over'

We’ve reported before how terror groups and the alt-right have increasingly used cars as weapons, so it comes as no surprise to hear audio captured from a police scanner last night telling a driver stuck behind protesters in Brooklyn to “run them over.”

The exact identity of the speaker has not been confirmed, as Gothamist reports:

Shortly before 7 p.m. what sounds like officers in police vehicles describe being surrounded by a crowd stuck in traffic near the intersection of Albany and Dean Street in Crown Heights. “Central, we have a group of people blocking traffic on Albany and Dean street. They’re refusing to...go eastbound on Dean Street and Albany, so we’re stuck here.” “Run them over,” a voice responds. It’s unclear who is speaking, or if in fact they are members of the NYPD, or if there was some kind of interference with NYPD police scanner. But when asked about the two incidents, a spokesman for the NYPD said the transmissions will be reviewed. “Clear communication is critical in times of crises,” the spokesperson said.﻿



You can hear the audio here:

Albany and Dean is not far from where the NYPD was caught on video ramming protesters on Flatbush Avenue, here in Brooklyn. As we reported on Sunday:

More worrisome, police in New York in marked cruisers were behind another ramming event that took place yesterday as well. After demonstrators pelted one NYPD police car with garbage during a protest on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, another police car drove through the crowd with the other one following closely behind, pushing protestors to the ground. It is not immediately clear that anyone was injured by the police car, but the event does demonstrate how ramming tactics have become almost commonplace in confrontations with protestors, even by law enforcement.﻿

