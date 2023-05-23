Woman keys over 400 cars causing thousands in damages | USA TODAY

Surveillance footage shows her keying each of the over 400 cars. So far authorities say she’s caused CAD $500,000 (Just over $370,000) in damages.

In the footage, the woman is concealed with a getup consisting of a surgical mask, glasses, gloves, and a beanie. Authorities believe she’s a Caucasian female with blonde hair and is around 40-50 years old. Police say they believe her car is a second-generation Ford Escape.

A statement released by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Corporal Alexa Hodgins says. “It is clear in the videos that the suspect was deliberately scratching the vehicles one-by-one. Our investigators are continuing to follow up on any investigational leads, but are requesting the assistance from the public in identifying the suspect.”