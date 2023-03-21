Polestar Is Doing Another BST Edition But Will Only Build 230 of Them

Last year, Polestar introduced the BST Edition 270, a more powerful version of the Polestar 2 that also came with handling improvements. Since Polestar only built 270 of them, though, it didn’t get much attention. Today, Polestar announced a new limited edition called the BST Edition 230. And just how much extra power does it have over the current Polestar 2? None. Zero extra horsepower.

That’s not to say that the Polestar 2 BST Edition 230 is slow. It still makes 476 hp and 502 lb-ft of torque. It’s just that back in January, Polestar gave the 2 a few upgrades. So now, if you add the Performance package to a regular non-special-edition Polestar 2, your car will also make 476 hp.

Instead, according to the press release, “the new version puts more focus on performance design details.” But don’t worry, things get even more exciting from there. Upgrades to the BST Edition 230 “include exclusive green Nebula paintwork and MicroSuede textile for the seats and steering wheel inserts – made from partly recycled Nubuck textile. The exterior can also be ordered in Space (black), with an optional full-length body stripe available for either body colour [sic].”

The good news is, the BST Edition 230 also comes with the same handling upgrades that Polestar gave the BST Edition 270. That means you get a one-inch lower ride height, Öhlins 2-way adjustable dampers, a front strut bar, 20 percent stiffer springs, and 21-inch black alloy wheels that wear Pirelli P Zero tires. Braking, meanwhile, is handled by four-piston, 15.7-inch drilled and ventilated Brembos up front and single-piston, 15.4-inch ventilated discs in the rear.

As the name suggests, Polestar will only build 230 BST Edition 230s for Europe and North America. So if you’re interested, you better act fast. Polestar is already taking orders, with pricing in the U.S. starting at $80,900. Deliveries, meanwhile, are expected to begin in the third quarter of this year.