Please Enjoy These Artsy NASCAR Headshots From 2005

Alanis King
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)

Perhaps one of the greatest feelings in life is finding something you never knew existed, but that somehow brings you the kind of pure, untainted joy that is far more rare than it should be. That, everyone, is how I felt when I stumbled upon these artsy NASCAR headshots from 2005.

I mean, seriously, do you see these photos? Do you see them? I imagine someone walked in, took one look at these grown men in fire suits, and went, “Yep, boys—today, we’re making you look like you belong in a caricature of a soap opera. Get in character for me.”

And for that, I commend them, because these are the best images I’ve ever seen. Please, enjoy.

Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)

 

Alanis King
Alanis King is a staff writer at Jalopnik.

