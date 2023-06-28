Photos Show Titan Sub Debris Being Unloaded

The world may have started to move on from the story of the Titan submersible’s implosion near the final resting place of the Titanic. But for the investigators trying to piece together exactly what caused the disaster, the work is ongoing.



This morning, the Horizon Arctic, which acted as a support vessel during the search for the Titan arrived in Newfoundland with large parts of the submersible aboard.

Reddit’s r/OceanGateTitan forum has a trove of the images, some appear to have been sourced from reporter Allison King’s Twitter account while others are coming from the account of Heather Gillis, another reporter in Newfoundland. The following images come courtesy of the Associate Press.