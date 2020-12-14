Our Favorite Fictional Racetracks From Racing Games

Few would pass up an opportunity to drive the likes of Spa-Francorchamps or the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and thankfully racing games provide us with the ability to live out those fantasies behind the wheel of any car we desire. They also let us explore fictional tracks that don’t or, in some cases, possibly never could exist in real life.
Here, we’re celebrating the finest fictional racing tracks featured in video games. Culling the list wasn’t easy; there have been so many examples of phenomenal track design in this medium over the years, it feels criminal to recognize just a handful of them. Still, these selections epitomize the values of top-tier circuit design: They’re enjoyable to drive, pretty or memorable to look at and encourage addictive hot lapping and/or close racing.
DISCUSSION