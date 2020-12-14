Our Favorite Fictional Racetracks From Racing Games

5. Mid-Field Raceway (Gran Turismo)

Credit: MotoGamesTV via YouTube

From the top-down, there isn’t much to say bout Mid-Field Raceway, a track that first debuted in Gran Turismo 2 in 1999. There are 11 corners across this 2.2-mile ribbon, and almost all of its turns are fast- or medium-paced, save for that tricky hairpin before the second tunnel that is always a bit tighter than you remember.

However, in circuit design as in life, sometimes less is more. And Mid-Field, by virtue of its relentless speed and banking in parts, is the kind of old-school power circuit you rarely see in games today. Easy to get around yet tough to master, turning a fast lap at Mid-Field is all about choosing the proper line to carry the utmost speed through the two very long right-left bends in the middle— a deceptively difficult endeavor, because they can be taken a million different ways. Nailing the aforementioned hairpin is critical, too; foul that part up, and you’ll be enduring the consequences of your mistake all the way until the end of the start/finish straight.

Those who have been playing Gran Turismo since the beginning will note that Mid-Field underwent a critical change after GT3, where its rounded first corner was reprofiled into a sharper double-apex right. Personally, I prefer the smoother original approach, but I’d be happy to see either iteration make a reappearance in GT7 after the track missed out appearing in GT Sport.