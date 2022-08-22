With the growing problem of street takeovers, mainly in Southern California, many cities and their officials have been looking for ways to curb the problem. Compton, California was one of those cities. The city dropped $4,000 to install dots that are usually used for lane markings to try to stop street takeovers. It hasn’t worked.

The Dotts are non-reflective raised road markers used to make lanes or denote any other street markings. Grouped together they can make for some rough driving if you pass over them. Compton’s thinking was that because of this, it would discourage street takeover activities in intersections, like drifting and donuts. But it hasn’t stopped anything; the takeovers are still happening. People are drifting right over the dots.

Video from the weekend shows a beat up Lexus GS at the intersection of Caldwell and Willmington avenues doing donuts over the dots. With this action seemingly being a failure, more serious steps are being considered to stop these disruptive and often dangerous events.

On August 18th, the LAPD threatened that anyone who participates in these takeovers will have their cars towed and impounded for 30 days. “Cars will start disappearing really soon,” LAPD detective Ryan Moreno said at a press conference.

