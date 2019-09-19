Photo: Kristen Lee (Jalopnik)

I just got back from driving the 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package. You’ll see the review tomorrow, but I just wanted to note quickly how much I like the off-center badging on the car’s front grille. It’s classy.

Obviously, this isn’t the only Mustang that does it. The GT350 also has an off-center Shelby logo. I find it aesthetically pleasing as well.

Photo: Kristen Lee (Jalopnik)

Mostly, I’m tired of a big logo sitting smack in the middle of a grille. These days, they are also used to hide the car’s various sensors and whatnot, so I guess from an engineering standpoint, there’s a utilization aspect to having it in the middle.

But don’t you just love seeing cars that have the logo to the side? It’s like wearing a pin or a brooch. Nobody wears it in the middle of their chest like some freak. It’s always off to one side.

Yes, I understand some cars just don’t have the right grille for an off-center badge. I do think putting the badge on a front panel would look a little strange, I’ll give you that. But those with the appropriate grille real estate? Why not?

This GTO’s got the right idea.

Photo: Kristen Lee (Jalopnik)

The Ford Focus RS does have its RS badge off to the side, but it still has the Ford logo above it and in the middle. It’s close, but it’s not completely the clean look I’m going for.

Photo: Ford

Land Rovers do it! Look at that. They could have stuck a badge or some lettering to the hood, but they didn’t. They showed restraint.

Photo: David Tracy (Jalopnik)

There’s also the Ford Bronco II. Another Ford, I know. It seems to have a knack for this.

Photo: Ford

There’s also the Renault 10. So cute! In that vein, let’s not forget the Citroën BX and the Fiat Ritmo.

And, of course, we can’t not mention the Dodge Journey. The jewel of design.



What other cars have off-center front badging? You get bonus points for showing me a car that doesn’t have other center-mounted badges, only the one off-center one. Go!