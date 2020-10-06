Now May Be Your Last Chance To Buy One Of 20 Jaguar XF Wagons In America

Photo : Kristen Lee

Since 2020 continues to suck, it’s no surprise that Jaguar is killing off its best car that no one bought in the American market. The XF Sportbrake will not return to our shores for the 2021 model year. But if you have been itching to put a Jag wagon in your driveway, there aren’t many left, so now is the time to act.

Advertisement

The XF Sportbrake was obviously a staff favorite here at Jalopnik, but the stylish long roof was not without its flaws. It wasn’t quite as luxurious as the Mercedes E-C lass wagon and was substantially more expensive than the Volvo’s fantastic V90.

Advertisement

Those of you looking to catch a deal on this discontinued car are going to find inventory to be pretty slim. A quick search on Autotrader reveals around 20 Sportbrakes for sale and that encompasses new, used and certified units. Cars.com is listing only around a dozen Sportbrakes available across both new and pre-owned units.

Screenshot : Autotrader.com

The cheapest of which is a certified 2018 — and trust me, you probably want that extended warranty — with fewer than 20,000 miles for just under $41,000. That’s about the same price as a decently equipped Honda Pilot. G ranted, the two cars aren’t really comparable, but if you are looking for a family car and want to stand out from the crowd, it’s hard to go wrong with the Sportbrake.