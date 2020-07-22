Now Is Your Chance To Buy One Of Only Two Brand New Manual 2.0T Accords

Photo : Andrew Collins/ Jalopnik

Honda is trimming down its lineup and on the chopping block among the Civic coupe, and Honda Fit is the Accord sedan with a manual transmission. Honda was willing to sell the three-pedal version with two engines, but the 2.0T paired with the six-speed made for an excellent daily driver. As of now, there are two left in the entire country if you want a new one.

Almost everyone knows that pretty much any generation Honda Accord is just a “damn good car” but the current model was available with a 2.0-liter turbo that was a “de-tuned” version of the same motor in the bonkers Civic Type R. In the Accord it put down a very respectable 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft. While the Accord was not a dedicated sports sedan, it handles better than most mid-sizers in the segment and the six-speed manual, like most Honda gearboxes, is just a joy to row through the gears.

If you happen to be in the market for the last of the manual 2.0T Accords, according to both Cars.com and Autotrader you have two cars to pick from in the entire country.

Screenshot : CArs.com

Screenshot : Autotrader

Once these cars are gone there are a handful of 2018+ used cars for sale, but in typical Honda fashion, the prices between the new and the used models aren’t terribly wide. If you don’t need the extra power and can live with the smaller 1.5T motor that gives you somewhere between 15-20 new cars with three pedals on the floor.

While I don’t think the 2.0T manual Accord will someday be a future classic, you may be able to brag to your friends in their crossovers that your Accord was one of the rarest cars on the market.

