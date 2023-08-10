The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
Racing

Driver Noah Gragson Released By NASCAR Team After Liking Racist George Floyd Meme

Gragson was already suspended indefinitely by Legacy Motor Club and NASCAR

By
Ryan Erik King
Noah Gragson, driver of the #42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet, walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on July 30, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
Photo: Sean Gardner (Getty Images)

Less than a week after being suspended, Noah Gragson has parted ways with Legacy Motor Club. Gragson was initially sidelined last Saturday, the day before the NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan International Speedway. He had liked a meme on Instagram mocking the murder of George Floyd. Now, it’s not clear when or if the 25-year-old will return to the stock car racing’s highest division.

The meme in question features George Floyd’s face superimposed over the crab Sebastian from Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” with the caption, “Under da knee, under da knee.” The caption references the film’s song “Under The Sea” and how Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nine minutes in 2020.

Legacy Motor Club suspended Gragson indefinitely, replacing him in the No. 42 Chevy Camaro with Josh Berry. NASCAR followed the team’s decision and also suspended Gragson indefinitely, citing a violation of the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book. The same section of the rule book was used to levy Kyle Larson’s 2020 suspension when he used a racial slur during a widely-publicized iRacing event.

Today, Legacy Motor Club published a statement that Gragson has asked to be released from his contract. In the statement, Gragson said:

“I have asked Legacy Motor Club to release me from my contract so that I can take time to work through the NASCAR reinstatement process. I love racing, and I am looking forward to a second chance to compete for wins at the highest level of NASCAR - and most importantly, make my family, my team and the fans proud of me once again.”

Mike Rockenfeller will race the No. 42 Camaro this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and on August 20th at Watkins Glen. Who will drive the No. 42 during the other remaining rounds is unclear.