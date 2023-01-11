Jimmie Johnson Announces Petty GMS Rebrand and His New Car Number

Last November, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson announced that he had bought a stake in the Petty GMS team an d was returning to compete part-time in stock car racing’s most famous championship. Johnson joined the team’s existing leadership duo of Allegiant Air CEO Maury Gallagher and seven-time champion Richard Petty. This morning on NBC’s Today, Johnson unveiled the new identity of Petty GMS as well as his new car number.

The team will no longer be known as Petty GMS, and now compete as Legacy Motor Club. Jimmie Johnson will race part-time for his team in the No. 84 Chevrolet Camaro. Johnson’s schedule for the 2023 Cup Series season has yet to be revealed, but the seven-time champion will compete in the Daytona 500 and would like to take part in the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The plans for Legacy’s first full-time cars remain unchanged. Noah Gragson and Erik Jones will race the No. 42 and No. 43 Chevys all season.

In a statement, Jimmie Johnson said:

“After brainstorming about the new name of our team, Maury and I recognized the opportunity to do something special and different. We felt it was important to have a name that honored the past and acknowledged the future. The term ‘Motor Club’ is a nod to car clubs of the past. Legacy M.C. will be an inclusive club for the automobile racing enthusiast. I am excited to be a part of a story so rich in heritage and look forward to creating a new legacy in this sport outside of the racecar.”

The King, seven-time Cup Series Champion Richard Petty added:

“When I see the No. 42 & 43 cars, no matter who the driver was, is currently, or could be in the future, I want our fans to remember the Petty history that comes with them, and that history will continue to be made with Legacy M.C.”

The announcement is slightly bittersweet. The Petty name has been used by a team in Cup Series every single year since NASCAR’s inaugural season in 1949. Legacy’s unveiled black and gold branding including for the team’s test livery. While the team will seemingly continue to use Petty’s distinctive number font, I hope we don’t see the iconic Petty blue disappear entirely from NASCAR.