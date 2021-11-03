1958 Opel Olympia Rekord - $5,500

As Hemmings notes, the vintage car before you could be seen as a sort of people’s car like the Fiat 500, but for South Africa.

GM had a controlling interest in Opel since 1929 and some American design crossed the pond. The Olympia Rekord has a lot of chrome and saw yearly design facelifts just like its American counterparts. It was a commercial success, being a popular vehicle in places like West Germany and South Africa. However, as Hemmings notes, these never officially made it to our shores.

This one is said to be “an early factory USA import” and while it has some wear, it appears to be all there. It’s $5,500 on Facebook marketplace in Cary, Illinois with 36,000 miles.