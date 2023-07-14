Nissan Recalls 1.4 Million Vehicles Globally For Unintentional Acceleration, Other Issues

Nissan has reportedly issued a global recall of about 1.38 million vehicles including the Note, Kicks, Serena and Leaf. According to Bloomberg, the recall will impact vehicles in the U.S., Europe and Japan, and it covers a number of issues including cars that can suddenly accelerate when cruise control is turned off and a short circuit that can cause motors to stop while driving.

Additionally, Nissan said it was recalling about 6,400 Note Auras in Japan due to a headlight issue. Neither of those issues are good, as you may have guessed. Luckily, Bloomberg reports that no accidents have resulted from these concerns .

Right now, there’s no word on just how many cars in the United States will be impacted by these recalls. Of the vehicles that are affected, Nissan only sells the Kicks and Leaf in the U.S.

2023 Nissan Leafs are currently under two separate recalls according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. One is for corrosion in the brake line that could lead to a brake fluid leak. That recall took place back in May of this year. The other is fairly trivial by comparison. There’s apparently incorrect information in the Leaf’s owner’s manual regarding the car’s defroster. The horror! On the other hand, this would be the first recall for the 2023 Kicks, according to NHTSA data. Impressive!

These latest global recalls reportedly caused Nissan’s stock to slip 2.1 percent in Tokyo trading on Friday, bringing their year-to-date gain to just 33 percent