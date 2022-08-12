Automotive safety regulators are probing into a 2020 Ford recall. The National Highway Transit Safety Administration is looking into whether a fix FoMoCo did for front brake hoses rupturing prematurely is up to snuff.

According to Reuters, the company said it would cooperate with the probe into 1.7 million vehicles. The safety agency says many complaints reported brake hoses are rupturing and leaking brake fluid with little to no warning.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is opening a recall query into 1.7 million U.S. Ford 2013-2018 model year Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars after receiving 50 complaints alleging front brake hose failures. Ford recalled 488,000 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX vehicles in 2020 in the United States for brake hose failures.

Advertisement

So far, the agency says it only knows of one alleged crash as a result of the ruptured brake line issue, which Automotive News says could lead to “increased stopping distances.” Auto News also laid out the next steps:

The agency has launched the investigation — known as a “recall query” — for further assessment and to determine whether more vehicles should be recalled.

With a safety probe, the agency will assess the scope and severity of the potential defect and other possible safety-related issues. Most NHTSA investigations start as preliminary evaluations, in which agency engineers request information from the manufacturer, including data on complaints, injuries and warranty claims. The manufacturer also can present its view regarding the alleged defect and may issue a recall. After the evaluation, NHTSA will either close the investigation or move into the next phase. If a safety-related defect exists, according to NHTSA, the agency might send a “recall request” letter to the manufacturer.

G/O Media may get a commission Year-round basics Uniqlo Summer Sale Basics you don't wanna miss

Uniqlo’s summer sales are not to be missed. The whole sale is killer to stock up on the basics Uniqlo is known for—subtle colors, classic silhouettes, and a dress up-or-down vibe. Shop Uniqlo's Men's Sale Shop Uniqlo's Women's Sale Advertisement

Ford’s bad recent reputation for quality can’t seem to catch a break.