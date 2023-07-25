The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
Vikings Receiver Jordan Addison Hit 140 MPH Rushing His Dog To The Vet

The NFL player was clocked doing 140 mph in a 55 mph zone in St. Paul, Minnesota, while facing “an emergency involving his pet dog”

Owen Bellwood
A photo of Jordan Addison in his purple Vikings jersey.
Jordan Addison hit 140 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Photo: Michael Owens (Getty Images)

We’ve all said that we’ll do crazy things for the safety of our beloved pets. Maybe you’d risk climbing a ridiculously high tree to rescue a cat, or you might be prepared to scare off some wild animal threatening the safety of your beloved rabbit. When NFL rookie Jordan Addison was looking out for the safety of his dog, he was happy to risk it all and hit 140 mph while rushing his pet to the vet.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Vikings receiver was clocked by police in Minnesota doing 140 mph in a 55 mph zone near St Paul last Thursday night. Addison initially apologized for the offense, citing “poor judgment” for the reason behind his eye-watering speeding ticket. However, Sports Illustrated now reports that there’s more behind the incident. The site reports:

“Addison, the No. 23 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, was stopped by Minnesota State Patrol just outside St. Paul, Minn. last week for driving 140 mph in a 55-mph zone. With questions still swirling around the violation, a citation filed Monday with the Ramsey County District Court in St. Paul described the reason for Addison’s excessive speed as his response to learning of an emergency involving his pet dog.”

According to documents seen by ESPN, Addison has been charged for speeding and reckless driving, with Minnesota State Patrol noting that Addison “stated his dog was having an emergency at his residence and that was the reason for his speed.” There aren’t any further details of the kind of issue Addison’s dog face, or if he made it to the vet to get them treated.

A photo of a grey Lamborghini Urus SUV.
Jordan Addison was driving a Lamborghini Urus at 140 mph.
Photo: Lamborghini
The 21-year-old was driving his Lamborghini Urus SUV, which still had dealer plates installed, at the time of the incident, which took place last Thursday (July 20th) at around 3am local time. In an apology released on Monday, he said he would “learn from this” and pledged not to “repeat the behavior.”

In the state of Minnesota, speeding carries with it a hefty fine. For drivers who are clocked going more than 31 mph above the posted limit, they face a fine of $386.