Here Are Your Worst Stories of Traveling With a Pet

We were taking my dog to my parent’s house to drop off the dog, and car, and get a ride to the airport for our honeymoon. The dog loves to go visit because my parents at the time had two dogs he loves to play with. The drive was about 30 minutes, all highway until a few blocks from my parents. This day there was a wreck on the highway and we jumped off to take the surface streets. This gets the dog’s attention and he starts to get excited. We are just over halfway to our destination. We try and talk him down. Get him to relax. See if we can get him to sit down again. It’s important to mention, he is a Great Dane/ German shorthair mix. 90lbs of dog. We spend 10 more minutes heading to the house and trying to distract him. We are 2 or 3 lights away from my parents’ neighborhood, end in sight when the dog takes the biggest, smelliest shit in the back seat of our Yaris. Ashamed, confused, anxious, and with me opening windows and swearing, he proceeds to stomp and grind the shit into every part of the back seat, door cards, floor, and anything else he touches. With traffic delays, we were getting to my parents with about 10 minutes before we would have to leave for the airport. I pulled up, lead the dog around to the backyard, pulled our luggage from the truck, and opened all the doors. My dad walked out to greet us, looked at my frustration and the scene on his front lawn, and burst out laughing until he got within stink distance of the car. He stopped laughing. My mom got us loaded into their car for the airport, and I told them to just leave it and I would have to deal with it when we get back in 12 days. Upon our return, we were greeted with a happy dog and the surprise that my father had taken the interior out of our car and had a company come clean in. Apparently, there was dog doo in every seat, under the back seat, on the parcel shelf, and on the headliner. It took 3 hours to clean out even with the interior seats and door cards pulled. The dog only ever rode to the parents after that in my truck with a vinyl floor and a seat cover.