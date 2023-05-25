Advertisement
Eventually, Ehler was able to essentially sit in Rogers’ lap and bring the van to a stop so they could begin administering first aid to Rogers. Band members in the back shouted instructions on what to do for first aid and how to apply pressure to the wound while another called 911. Thankfully the band was right next to a mile marker making the van easy to find.

Emergency services arrived promptly and loaded Rogers into an ambulance, during which time he briefly regained consciousness, much to the band’s relief, and was taken to a nearby hospital for lifesaving surgery. The doctors estimated that he had lost upwards of two liters of blood. For reference, the human body holds around five in total (or approximately 1.25 gallons).

A screenshot of a tweet shows a bloody broken chain link and a broken driver's side window in Cliffdiver's tour van.
Screenshot: Cliffdiver via Twitter (Other)

The sheriff who came to investigate said that a large broken chain link found lodged in Rogers’ neck likely came from a failed load-bearing chain on a passing semi-truck. When the chain failed under tension, the link shot off at extremely high speed, and Cliffdiver’s van had turned out to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Thankfully, luck was on Rogers’ side because, thanks to his bandmates’ quick thinking and first aid, he was able to make it to the hospital alive despite a puncture to his carotid artery and lacerations to his jugular vein, as well as neck fractures. The odds of his survival had been incredibly low, but he was moved out of the ICU and into recovery less than 24 hours after surgery, and it seems like he’ll make a full recovery with no brain damage from the blood loss.

Naturally, with this happening, the band has had to cancel shows, and Tyler Rogers will be unable to work for some time, so the band has set up a GoFundMe page to help with his medical expenses. We’re sure it’d be appreciated if you want to chip in a few bucks or buy Cliffdiver’s music on Bandcamp.