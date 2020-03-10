New Ram Rebel TRX Get Glorious 700-HP Hellcat Engine: Report

Photo : Ram

Back in 2016, Ram teased us with a Hellcat-powered pickup concept, though it limited the power to just 575 horsepower. But now that the Ram Rebel TRX has been confirmed for production, a new report suggests there will be nothing holding back the full 700 HP supercharged capability of the engine when it goes on sale.

We’re going to have to take some of this with a clean, sanitized pinch of salt, though, as Allpar cites unnamed sources for information that goes against what we’ve come to expect for the TRX.

But here’s what Allpar has to say:

First up, the 2016 Ram 1500 TRX Rebel Concept had only 575 horsepower, but our insiders have confirmed that the production truck will have 700+ horsepower, just like the Dodge Charger Hellcat, Dodge Challenger Hellcat and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.﻿



They go on to claim the TRX will also get an 8-speed automatic, which went with the Hellcat engines in those other models, and obviously four-wheel drive. But where the concept truck really piled on some loud accessories, suspected prototypes of this Hellcat pickup make it seem much more reserved.

Though Allpar claims that won’t be the case come production, either:

﻿Next, some of the spy shots show a truck that appears to be considerably more mild in terms of exterior design, leading some Mopar fans to be concerned that the Ram 1500 TRX will basically be a standard half-ton truck with bigger tires and a supercharged Hemi. Fortunately, out contacts confirmed that is not the case and that the production truck will stay true to the concept.

Allpar claims the hood will get a power bump flanked by two vents, with massive flared fenders flanking each corner. The only thing different from the concept and the production version will be the newer look of the current-gen Ram 1500, and stuff like the bulky wheels, graphic package and bed-mounted spares will supposedly be optional extras.

Beyond that, expect the truck to carry the Hellcat tradition of coming loaded with most of the premium features offered on the rest of the Ram 1500 lineup.

If any of this is true, Ram may finally have a legitimate answer for the popular Ford Raptor pickup, not that weak Ram Rebel model currently for sale. Putting the Hellcat in a truck either makes a lot of sense and a ton of fun, or it’ll be the final horseman that beckons our apocalyptic demise. I say why not a little bit of both?

