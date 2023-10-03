New Jersey Driver Smashes Through Police Station While Blaring ‘Welcome To The Jungle’

The Guns ‘n’ Roses hit “Welcome To The Jungle” will always remind me of the trailer for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, arguably the best GTA game out there. But while the 1980s hit soundtracked all kinds of carnage in the game, it rarely provided a score for real-world chaos. Until one New Jersey driver decided it was the perfect song to play while smashing through a police station.



According to local police in New Jersey, a man was blaring the Guns ‘n’ Roses track while he smashed into the Independence Township police station last month. ABC 7 News reports that John Hargreaves drove his gold Toyota SUV into the building on September 20th, shortly after he drove into a private garage nearby. The site reports:

Surveillance video from the Independence Township Police Department shows the vehicle slamming into the building. The song was not captured in the video, but in a statement, police said the man’s stereo was “blaring” the song.

In CCTV released of the crash, which sadly doesn’t have any sound, Hargreaves is seen crashing through the side of the police station. He comes to a stop in the squad room before climbing out of the car with his arms in the air. He’s then arrested by officers from the station and is now being held in a New Jersey jail on several charges, including terrorism.



In a statement shared by the Independence Township Police Department, lawmakers said that Hargreaves “intentionally” crashed his car into a “private residence and then the Independence Township Police Department.”

According to the statement, Hargreaves’ first offense was meant to “scare or harass the homeowner,” who officers report he knew. He then drove to the nearest police station and plowed through the front of the building.

Hargreaves is now being held at Warren County Jail awaiting trial for charges including terrorism, causing widespread injury or damage, and aggravated assault.