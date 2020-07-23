New Ford Bronco Crew-Cab Pickup Being Fast-Tracked To Take On The Jeep Gladiator: Report

Illustration : Jason Torchinsky / Jalopnik

Ford is reportedly fast-tracking development of a pickup truck version of the 2021 Ford Bronco to take on the Jeep Gladiator, and it’s expected to debut in the next four years.

We know Ford’s plans for reintroducing the Bronco as its own sub-brand wouldn’t stop with just the Bronco and Bronco Sport crossovers. Reports indicate Ford has already been planning a Raptor variant of the Bronco, as well as a new compact pickup truck based on the Bronco Sport potentially called the “Maverick” expected to debut next year.

As exciting as those two rumors are, it seems the Bronco Raptor’s anticipated 3.0-liter turbocharged EcoBoost six-cylinder potentially won’t be the biggest engine you can get in the Bronco, if Automobile Magazine’s report of a V8 Bronco pickup are true.

Here’s what Automobile claims:

A third Bronco stablemate is on the way, however: the Ford Bronco pickup. The good news is, it’s coming. The bad news is, you’ll have to wait: The Bronco pickup probably isn’t due until mid-2024, as a 2025 model, according to our sources, although forces inside the company are working to move the date forward, if possible. [...] Like the Bronco SUV, we expect the Bronco pickup to offer the same seven-speed manual and 10-speed automatic transmission options for the 2.3-liter, and the same 10-speed automatic-only configuration for the 2.7-liter V-6. If the 5.0-liter V-8 does make it into the Bronco pickup, we’d expect to see the 10-speed automatic as the only option for it, as well. ﻿



The report also claims that, unlike the Bronco SUV, the pickup version would only be available in a crew-cab, four-door configuration. It’s also expected to get the Bronco’s same options and trims as the SUV, likely including the Sasquatch package.

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is also only available in four-door configuration, and comes with a V6 and no V8 option. A manual is available, and likely would be on the Bronco too.

If Ford really is working on a Bronco truck that isn’t just a unibody crossover missing something, then it’ll be the Gladiator’s only true competitor when factoring in the experience of driving without a roof off-road with a manual truck new from the factory. The poor Ranger doesn’t stand a chance, though.