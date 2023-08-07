New ‘Baby Defender’ Joining Land Rover’s Lineup: Report

If you’re a Land Rover Defender fan but feel that the SUV has always been a bit too big, I’ve got great news for you. The British automaker has reportedly signed off on a “baby Defender” to be the fourth model in that product line behind the 130, 100 and 90, and it’s due out in 2027.

According to Autocar, the lil’ Defender will be a sibling of the next-generation Range Rover Evoque, Velar and Discovery Sport. It’s going to run on the company’s new EMA electric vehicle-only platform. A source tells the outlet that the 4x4 could adopt the “Defender Sport” nameplate.

There’s no exact word on size just yet, but Autocar reports that it’ll be “much more compact in all dimensions” when compared to the current combustion-powered Defender. However, because it’ll share its underpinnings with those smaller cars, it’ll probably be about 15 feet long, 6.5 feet wide and 5.9 feet tall, according to the outlet. The current full-size Defender runs on the same D7 platform as the Discovery, and there is a promised electric variant that is reportedly due out around 2026. That version will use the MLA architecture from the Range Rover.

Autocar says that EMA-based cars will be equipped with 800V charging architecture, and they will be capable of fully charging as quickly as any EV currently on the market – most likely with a peak rate of 350kW. The batteries themselves are going to be supplied by Tata’s new UK-based factory, and they will reportedly have “significantly higher” energy density than what can be found in the current Jaguar I-Pace.

That means that there will be smaller batteries — which is good for cabin occupants who want more room. It also means there will be a raised ride height — which is good for Defender owners who actually want to do some off-roading.

Autocar says the move to introduce a fourth Defender model is a reflection of JLR’s ambitious plan to separate its four core brands — Jaguar, Discovery, Range Rover and Defender — into four distinct product lines. It’s part of the automaker’s “House of Brands” strategy where Defender’s tagline will be “embrace the impossible.” I’m already inspired.