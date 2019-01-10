Nearly Every BMW Built Since 2018 (And The Toyota Supra) Recalled Over Backup Cameras

Back in the olden days of 2018, backup cameras became mandatory on all cars built to U.S.-specifications after May 1. They were no longer part of convenience or technology packages. They became standard and were thusly rolled up into the car’s base price. Fast-forward to over a year later, and BMW is going through some trouble in paradise over these cameras.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recently issued safety recall 19V684, which concerns nearly all BMWs built after the year 2018, a couple of Rolls-Royces and the Toyota Supra. The agency cites issues with the backup camera and display settings.
Apparently what happens is the camera and display settings can be adjusted so the rearview image isn’t visible and then the system will remember that setting the next time the car is put in reverse. You lose the backup picture, effectively.
The fix is easy, purely a software one. It does suck a little bit this is a simple software fix but the cars don’t yet have over-the-air updates. You’ll still have to bring your car down to the dealership the old-fashioned way. I know.
Unfortunately, this recall affects basically every single BMW made since 2018. The recall notice states 257,481 cars are potentially affected. Here’s the list it included:
- 2019 to 2020 BMW 330i
- 2018 to 2020 BMW 530e
- 2018 to 2020 BMW 530i
- 2018 BMW 540d
- 2018 to 2020 BMW 540i
- 2018 to 2019 BMW 640i
- 2019 to 2020 BMW 740Le
- 2019 to 2020 BMW 740Li
- 2019 to 2020 BMW 745Le
- 2019 to 2020 BMW 750Li
- 2019 to 2020 BMW 840i
- 2019 to 2020 BMW M340i
- 2018 to 2020 BMW M5
- 2018 to 2020 BMW M550i
- 2019 to 2020 BMW M850i
- 2018 to 2020 BMW X3
- 2019 to 2020 BMW X4
- 2019 to 2020 BMW X5
- 2019 to 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 to 2020 BMW X7
- 2019 to 2020 BMW Z4
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2018 to 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom
- 2020 Toyota Supra
The poor Supra just can’t catch a break. This marks the second recall that’s hit the car. The first was over faulty seat belts.
Anyway! If you own one of these cars, be sure to get that fixed right away.