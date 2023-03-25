Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring

Racing

Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring

Ford is taking the Dark Horse-based Mustang to race in IMSA, WEC, and eventually, at Le Mans. But first, they need to test it.

By
Bob Sorokanich
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford

Ford is taking the 2024 Mustang racing on the world stage. When the S650-generation Mustang was revealed late last year, Ford made a big deal of talking about how the new pony car would race just about everywhere in 2024: NASCAR and NHRA, of course, but also Australian Supercar, Daytona, and Le Mans. This week, Ford released a bunch of photos of the new Mustang GT3, the track-only beast meant to compete in IMSA and WEC, testing at Sebring. Gaze in wonder with us.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford

The Mustang GT3 is built and developed by Multimatic, the Canadian race-car-engineering firm that had a hand in building the Ford GT.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford

GT3 is set to become the top production-based class in the FIA’s World Endurance Championship (WEC) in 2024, meaning this Mustang is headed for Le Mans.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford

That also means this Mustang is going to be seen at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, as well as the full 2024 season of the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford

The Mustang GT3 will be powered by the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 developed in Britain by Ford’s WRC partner M-Sport.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford

From here on out, we’ll let these gorgeous photos from motorsports photographer and Mustang expert Wes Duenkel do the talking. If you own a 2011-2014 Mustang, Wes literally wrote the book on how to modify and upgrade your ‘Stang for maximum performance.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford

Just wanted to add: Look how wild those lights are!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford

And those taillights are cool as hell.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

27 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

28 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

29 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

30 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

31 / 32

Mustang GT3

Mustang GT3

Image for article titled Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring
Photo: Wes Duenkel / Ford
Advertisement

32 / 32