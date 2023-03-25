Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring

Ford is taking the 2024 Mustang racing on the world stage. When the S650-generation Mustang was revealed late last year, Ford made a big deal of talking about how the new pony car would race just about everywhere in 2024: NASCAR and NHRA, of course, but also Australian Supercar, Daytona, and Le Mans. This week, Ford released a bunch of photos of the new Mustang GT3, the track-only beast meant to compete in IMSA and WEC, testing at Sebring. Gaze in wonder with us.
Mustang GT3
The Mustang GT3 is built and developed by Multimatic, the Canadian race-car-engineering firm that had a hand in building the Ford GT.
GT3 is set to become the top production-based class in the FIA’s World Endurance Championship (WEC) in 2024, meaning this Mustang is headed for Le Mans.
That also means this Mustang is going to be seen at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, as well as the full 2024 season of the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.
The Mustang GT3 will be powered by the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 developed in Britain by Ford’s WRC partner M-Sport.
From here on out, we’ll let these gorgeous photos from motorsports photographer and Mustang expert Wes Duenkel do the talking. If you own a 2011-2014 Mustang, Wes literally wrote the book on how to modify and upgrade your ‘Stang for maximum performance.
Just wanted to add: Look how wild those lights are!
And those taillights are cool as hell.