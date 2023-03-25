Just a Bunch of Mustang GT3 Race Car Photos from Testing at Sebring

Ford is taking the 2024 Mustang racing on the world stage. When the S650-generation Mustang was revealed late last year, Ford made a big deal of talking about how the new pony car would race just about everywhere in 2024: NASCAR and NHRA, of course, but also Australian Supercar, Daytona, and Le Mans. This week, Ford released a bunch of photos of the new Mustang GT3, the track-only beast meant to compete in IMSA and WEC, testing at Sebring. Gaze in wonder with us.