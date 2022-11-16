Electric vehicle makers seem intent on creating emission-free trucks. Look at the new Hummer EV, the F-150 Lightning and even creations from startups like Rivian and Bollinger; they all sought to create cleaner off-roaders. Now, a company in Scotland is hoping to get in on the action with a new rugged EV that looks to revive the charm of the original Land Rover Defender.

Munro Vehicles was founded in Scotland back in 2019. Since then, it’s been working away on various prototypes for its rugged off-road EV, which will be called the Munro MK_1. Now, the company is ready to launch the MK_1, which will enter production next year, before moving to a dedicated facility near Glasgow in 2024.

The full car will be revealed December 1 , but Munro has teased how it might look with the sketch at the top of the page. As you can see, it’s VERY Defender. That boxy look and short overhang at either end scream classic Land Rover to me.

The hood on the design you see in the sketch appears to be slightly longer than the squat one that’s found on the latest prototype, which is pictured just above. But, the finished car appears to have kept the angular wheel arches you’ll find on the current test vehicle.



When it comes to performance specs, Munro is keeping its lips sealed for the most part. The automaker says that the EV will be capable of operating for “up to 16 hours on a single battery charge.” According to Autocar, this translates to a 168-mile range for the EV.

That battery power will run a 376 hp motor, which will be enough to allow the MK_1 to carry a 2,200-pound payload. Munro also says the new SUV will be capable of towing up to 7,700 pounds, thanks to 700Nm of torque.

To aid its off-road performance, the MK_1 will have 11 inches of clearance beneath the axels and approach and departure angles of 88 and 70 degrees respectably. The new car will also be fine wading through water that’s up to 39-inches deep. Impressive.

Russell Peterson, CEO of Munro Vehicles, said: “The Munro MK_1 will effortlessly go to places others can’t reach, with bulletproof durability and ultra-low running costs. The Munro team and I can’t wait to show the world the fully finished vehicle on December fifth.”

In the buildup to the unveiling, the Munro MK_1 is already available to pre-order in the UK, with prices starting at £75,000. The electric SUV will also launch in the U.S., but exact pricing has not yet been announced.