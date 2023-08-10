Motorsport Broadcasting Keeps Racer Oliver Askew Hungry

Oliver Askew’s journey in motorsport these last few years hasn’t been easy. After a nasty crash in the 2020 Indianapolis 500, Askew withdrew from an event to pursue treatment for lingering concussion-like symptoms; later, he was dropped from the team. In 2022, he signed with Avalanche Andretti in Formula E, earned Rookie of the Year, and was subsequently replaced. Without any clear prospects for a competitive ride in 2023, Askew turned to a new talent he’s learned to love: presenting.

(Full disclosure: Formula E invited me to the 2023 London ePrix and arranged several interviews, including this one with Askew.)

“This was the first time since I was eight years old that I didn’t have a plan to race,” Askew told me. “It’s really tough to accept, and that [feeling] isn’t over. I’m still trying to get back in the seat somewhere.”

But as he looked for an opportunity behind the wheel, Askew was presented with a new challenge, this one in front of the camera.

Formula E brought Askew on as a presenter for the first two races of Season 9; in that role, the Florida driver would offer commentary on the particular skillset required by a Formula E car, in addition to insight on what each driver on track is like to race against. Or, as Askew puts it, he was hired to “paint a picture of what these guys are going through.

“Coming from being in the car last year, it was easier for me to speak on who these drivers are: who’s more aggressive than others, what are their characteristics. I also got to drive the Gen3 car for a couple of demo laps, so I had a chance to feel the differences.”

Despite the career pivot, though, Askew says he found some aspects of presenting to be far easier than expected.

“I’ve been practicing for this for most of my professional career. We need to speak well in front of the camera and represent our teams and companies well,” he said. “Racing in the U.S., it can be a little more strict about how drivers present themselves, and that’s something I’m trying to break away from. I’m trying to be myself a little bit more because that’s what people want to see.”

He was very clear about what he considered to be his weaknesses: Askew has been learning how to interview drivers ahead of a race, though he’s not a huge fan of doing so. He also prefers to have a co-presenter ask him a question; that allows him to feel more freedom to speak, since his background as a racer has primed him more for that than speaking on the fly.

That doesn’t mean Askew is quite ready to pivot entirely away from racing in favor of presenting, even if he’s grown increasingly proud of the new skill set he’s developed.

“Just being in the paddock helps the competitive blood continue to flow,” Askew said. “When I’m by myself at home, it’s very easy to get in my own head and forget about my love of racing. But that love comes back when I’m around the people, the competition.”

There are still four months left in 2023, which means Askew has plenty of time to secure a racing seat for the coming racing season. In the meantime, Askew can be proud to have developed a new motorsport-adjacent skill set, one that will undoubtedly pave new opportunities in the future.