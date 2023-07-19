Out Of Control Motor Home Crashed Into 19 Cars In Northern California

Apparently, today is Weird Crash Day here at Jalopnik. First, there was the truck in Connecticut that spilled so much “human waste” on the highway that 10 vehicles crashed. N ow we have a motor home in California that decided stop-and-go traffic wasn’t going to slow him down. Will we find another weird crash story in a few hours to complete the trifecta? No one knows.

But anyway, Fox News reports that police say traffic was moving slowly on I-580 in Northern California when the driver of an older motor home began driving incredibly aggressively, smashing into cars as he worked his way through the traffic jam. Police reportedly spotted him driving along the shoulder at about 35 mph. He then took an off-ramp but not before hitting another car.

Advertisement

After the driver blew past one traffic stop, officers say they chased him down the off-ramp and were finally able to stop him when “[t]he RV became disabled.” After an 18-minute standoff, the driver reportedly surrendered and was arrested. Police have yet to release his identity, nor have they said how many people were injured. However, at least one person is known to have gone to the hospital with a concussion, and the driver was also taken to the hospital.

Based on video from the scene, though, we highly doubt everyone involved escaped injury-free. The damage shown on some of the vehicles the driver hit looks pretty bad, with at least one car turned on its side and several others with their rear ends completely smashed in. In total, a KTVU news report claims the driver of the RV hit 25 vehicles.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It was bumper to bumper, and he was just plowing through everyone and just kept on going down the road, smashing into cars,” witness Alan Wang said in a video taken at the scene. “A guy in an older model RV came smashing by and hit me. Smashed into everybody. I don’t even know where he is now.”