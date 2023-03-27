These Are the Most Uncomfortable Cars You've Ever Driven

Talking about what cars are the best certainly has its time and place, but it’s much more fun to complain. Sometimes you just need to vent a little. So recently, we asked you to share the least comfortable cars you’ve ever driven. And y’all sure did deliver.

They weren’t all track-ready supercars, either. Sometimes regular cars make your body hurt while you drive, too. We got far too many responses to include them all here, so this is just a small sample of all the cars you said were the most uncomfortable to drive.