These Are the Most Uncomfortable Cars You've Ever Driven

Rent a Uhaul Biggest Moving Truck ~ Easy to / How to Drive Video Review
Although mundane as hell, it would certainly be 2,800 miles cross-country in a large U-Haul box truck while also towing a car on a flatbed, sitting on a non-reclining bench seat with the padding of a prison cot that was permanently fixed at 90 degrees. This was also in the long, long ago (AD 2000) before smartphones, Mp3 players, or standard AUX inputs, so there was nothing for entertainment other than AM/FM radio — not even a cassette deck. Between the extreme discomfort, boredom, and deranged ramblings of Christian fundamentalist AM radio, which is all I had for company much of the time, I nearly lost my mind.
2 years later I drove the same trip in a Honda del sol. Surprisingly, not at all terrible.
Yep. Moving from Boston to Los Angeles was miserable enough in a newer truck that had some basic creature comforts. Take all of that away, and Nebraska or Kansas might be as far as I got before I abandoned everything I owned on the side of the road.
Submitted by: Hankel_Wankel