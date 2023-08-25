These Are The Most Overpriced New Cars Based On MSRP

Milk, eggs, toilet paper, Tahoes and Wagoneers. They all cost more now than they used to in the past. As much as we want to complain about the price of groceries and household goods, the price of modern cars just hits different. Beyond simply costing more than they ever have, it seems, nowadays, cars simply cost too much. Many of us feel cars are overpriced, but research shows that cars are, indeed, reaching astronomically high prices.
We asked our readers to tell us what models they think are the most overpriced based on MSRP. Some readers astutely remarked that rather than ask what cars are overpriced, we should ask what cars are actually affordable these days. Good question. It seems cheap entry-level cars have gone the way of the dodo. In 2023, it’s all about expensive entry-level cars and overpriced trucks that serve as tax write-offs.