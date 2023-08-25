These Are The Most Overpriced New Cars Based On MSRP

These Are The Most Overpriced New Cars Based On MSRP

Most cars feel overpriced nowadays, but readers singled out models from Jeep, Ford, Volvo as well as Honda and Toyota among the most offensively expensive.

By
José Rodríguez Jr.
Photo: Wagoneer

Milk, eggs, toilet paper, Tahoes and Wagoneers. They all cost more now than they used to in the past. As much as we want to complain about the price of groceries and household goods, the price of modern cars just hits different. Beyond simply costing more than they ever have, it seems, nowadays, cars simply cost too much. Many of us feel cars are overpriced, but research shows that cars are, indeed, reaching astronomically high prices.

We asked our readers to tell us what models they think are the most overpriced based on MSRP. Some readers astutely remarked that rather than ask what cars are overpriced, we should ask what cars are actually affordable these days. Good question. It seems cheap entry-level cars have gone the way of the dodo. In 2023, it’s all about expensive entry-level cars and overpriced trucks that serve as tax write-offs.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer L

Photo: Wagoneer

[...]

Submitted by: VBinNV

And...

At first I didn’t think that was real. And then I looked it up and realized, holy shit, people are actually paying over $100K for a Jeep.

Submitted by: Wampasaurus

Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, Ram 1500, And Other Full-Size Trucks

Photo: David Paul Morris (Getty Images)

Everyfullsizedtruck.jpg

Submitted by: The NSX Was Only In Development For 4 Years

Honda Civic

Photo: Honda

It’s easy to say all of them.

I think there’s one segment that’s just too much: small entry level cars.

A Honda Civic is starting at $28k CAD. A Corolla is $29k CAD. WTF.

The last time I bought a small car it started at $18k and I optioned it all the way up to $24k. And that was about as fancy a Mazda3 as you could get at the time.

They were always low margin cars though. So I get what automakers are trying. Who cares that it’s not financially wise, let’s increase the size/margin on cars, and drive people to higher margin vehicles.

Submitted by: dolsh

And...

Honda Civic. In 2020 you could buy a base one in Canada for $18.5k. In 2023 the cheapest model is $28.7k. Ya I know: more standard equipment, yada yada yada. But the bottom line is, if you need a basic but solid new car in 2023, a Civic is going to cost you $10k more than 3 years ago.

[...]

Submitted by: Michel G

Toyota Prius Prime

Photo: Toyota

I’ve been shopping for a replacement for my 2017 GTI.

A loaded CR-V is $51KCAD which is $6K more than a loaded GTI. A loaded Prius Prime is $57K.

Everything has gotten so expensive since I last looked.

Submitted by: Ginger Cookie Monster

Volvo C40 Recharge

Photo: Volvo

The full size trucks that are close to six figures, are NOT work trucks. They are extremely luxurious.

They are crazy money to spend on a truck, but there are more overpriced vehicles.

I spent the last week with a rental Volvo C40. It’s absolutely insane for that car to MSRP at $60k. A new replacement for my LTZ Silverado MSRP’s for the same price and is nicer and significantly more vehicle.

Submitted by: Reasonablepushrod

Nissan GT-R

Photo: Nissan

2024 Nissan GT-R

The “new” Nissan GT-R is basically still the same R35-generation coupe that has been hitting the dealerships for years. Somehow Nissan charges over six figures (MSRP $120K) for a car that cost less than that when it debuted a decade ago—and hasn’t changed much since.

And, those power number were impressive when it debuted. But, now with Hellcats, GT-350s, and such everywhere making more for less, much of the GT-R’s shine is gone.

Not to mention that you can get a C8 Corvette for almost half the price!

Submitted by: Knyte

Jeep Wrangler

Photo: Jeep

TLDR: The volume seller Wranglers are overpriced and it sours the rest of the lineup to justify the overpriced volume selling spec jeeps.

The base price is “only” about 32 grand, which on paper isn’t horrible for a body on frame SUV, but then when you consider that is for an extremely bare bones 2 door with really limited functionality, you start looking at options. Want a 4 door? Now it’s $36K. 4 door with an automatic transmission? Can’t get that combination for less than $40K, and keep in mind, this is still a very spartanly equipped vehicle by current standards. Yes, the 2024 update did some things like making the LED lights and big infotainment screen standard equipment which helps justify the price a little bit more, but Jeeps are still very simple and basic vehicles.

If you want a moderately equipped soccer mom spec Wrangler, like the real volume sellers that probably make up the majority of Wranglers you see day to day, you’re gonna be in a 4 door Sport S 8 speed with the Convenience Group (like the heated seats and automatic climate control) the Tech Group (basically just the radio upgrade) and the Safety Group (blind spot assist, etc) with a hardtop, you’ll be set back $50.5K. That’s not a fancy Jeep, it’s a relatively low-mid end one. $62K for a well equipped Sahara, which is the bougie one. It’s worth mentioning that all of these jeeps I’m describing are mechanically identical, from the $40K one to the $62K one they all use the same engine same trans same axles, no changes to the chassis or anything big, it’s just a few interior bits and some visual changes between the models that really don’t add up to much. That’s also not considering pricy more niche options like the $3K dual roof package or the $5K half doors, you can get a Wrangler to nearly 70 grand and that’s *before* you start specing things like the Rubicon or 392. [...]

Submitted by: Cody Stewart

Jeep Wrangler (Cont.)

Photo: Jeep

[...] I think the lower end volume seller jeeps, like the $46-50K Sport S’, are over priced and that’s where the issues start for me. Jeep knows people are willing to spend outside their budget for the “cool factor” that comes with a jeep so they don’t mind padding the price of the model they sell the most frequently. The issue is that price jump has to run down stream in order for the lineup to make any sense, so if they’re selling the volume model for 5 to 10 grand more than what it’s logically worth, that means the entire lineup get’s jacked up, and that’s where problems start. The Rubicon 392, the top dog Wrangler, starts at nearly 90K and can be optioned into the 6 figure range, which might make sense relative to the rest of the Wrangler lineup, but when you consider the Ram TRX actually starts slightly cheaper and falls into the same price category as the Wrangler 392, I’m scratching my head. It’s a 475hp midsized SUV against a 702hp full sized pickup, the TRX is a significantly more substantial vehicle in terms of both engineering effort and just straight up physical material cost, it really doesn’t make any sense for the Wrangler to be anywhere close to the TRX in price, let alone *more* expensive.

And this trickles into the rest of Jeeps lineup too. The Gladiator should have been a license for Jeep to print money, but they shot themselves in the foot because the Gladiator is basically $10K more than comparably equipped midsize trucks from other brands and the novelty of being able to take your doors off really isn’t worth 10 grand to most people. Jeep knew they would have to make the Gladiator more expensive than the Wrangler or else it would raise eyebrows, but in doing that they priced the Gladiator out of the segment, for the cost of a Gladiator you could get a comparable or even better equipped V8 powered half ton truck.

This even reflects on other brands, when Ford announced Bronco pricing it was obvious that they practically just copy and pasted Jeep’s pricing. I really think if Ford didn’t have Jeeps pricing model and market evidence to justify the price of the bronco, it would be much cheaper than it is now.

(This reply was so good it deserved two slides. Sorry, not sorry, Jeep Wrangler.)

Submitted by: Cody Stewart

Tesla Model X

Photo: Tesla

If you really must choose one...

[...]

$120k starting price for a goofy doored minivan is obnoxious.

 Submitted by: ThatVanGuy

Ford Bronco

Photo: Ford

Yeah, I keep laughing at the folks who bought $60k Broncos who are complaining about the fit/finish. Dude, you bought a $30K Bronco with $30k worth of high margin option packages. When we bought our F-150 we bought the STX, (one up from XL) cheapest way to get A/C in the back which was the only option we actually wanted.

Submitted by: Mark Horning

Volvo V60 Recharge

Photo: Volvo

It might not be the *most* overpriced, but it’s pretty damn close.

Specifically the PHEV Volvo V60 Recharge.

[...]

It’s basically a wagon version of the S60 recharge sedan, the S60 Recharge Sedan looks pretty good on paper, 455 combined horsepower, 40 mile EV only range, pretty luxurious, and an MSRP starting a little bit over 50k. I’m honestly surprised it’s not more popular than it is. For some reason the *only* version of the V60 available with the PHEV hybrid drivetrain is ‘Polestar Engineered’ and costs about 20,000 dollars more. That’s a lot extra just to get a long roof.

Submitted by: Connor

Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Limited

Photo: Harley-Davidson

If we can include motorcycles then there’s the H-D CVO Road Glide Limited at $52K MSRP!

[...]

And that’s before the several thousand dollars worth of HD accessories your friendly neighborhood H-D dealer will be happy to install for you.

Someone once told me that some H-D dealers make more off the accessories and merch than they do off the bikes themselves.

Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes EQE SUV- 288hp, 279 miles of range, starts at...$77,900 and looks like this:

[...]

Submitted by: klone121

Maserati Gran Turismo

Photo: Maserati

The Maserati GranTurismo. You could buy a home and light it on fire and still lose less than the asteroid of depreciation that is Maserati GranTurismo. Priced between 175k and 300k, a quick look on autotrader shows these things cratering down into mid-20k range after 10 years and in the mid 40k after just 5 years.

Meanwhile for 300k, you’re buying a V6 coupe with an interior that feels like its out of a Grand Cherokee.

Submitted by: Ex-Parrot

And...

Wow, an Italian exotic car is overpriced? Groundbreaking statement, I know. Even so though, the Maserati GranTurismo has gotten a massive price hike with its new generation.

Its predecessor started at $135,000 for a standard coupe to about $165,000 for an MC Stradale Cabriolet. The new model starts at $174,000 for a Modena Coupe and $205,000 for a Trofeo Coupe.

[...]

Submitted by: Aldairion

“E V E R Y O N E”

The Professional (5/8) Movie CLIP - Everyone! (1994) HD

[...]

(Honorable mention goes to smalley, who expertly used Gary Oldman’s troubled reaction in Luc Besson’s Léon: the Professional to remind us every single car is overpriced now.)

Submitted by: smalleyxb122

