The Most Interesting Cars I Saw In England And Ireland

Car Culture

I'm celebrating the day of our nation's independence with European metal.

By
Andy Kalmowitz
Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars I Saw In England And Ireland
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

It’s the Fourth of July, and you know what that means! It’s time to celebrate America. Well, okay, I hear you. You’re not so much in the celebrating spirit. But that’s why I’ve written this post.

I was lucky enough to take a week and a half long trip to England and Ireland recently, and much to my girlfriend’s chagrin, I took a lot of photos of the cars I saw. We’ve got a little bit of everything here. There are European, weird alternate versions of cars we get here state-side, and even a few American cars!

Of course, we’ve also got the greatest car of all time: the Dacia Sandero. In fact, it was my rental car in Ireland. Anyway, sit back, relax and check out the coolest cars I saw in England and Ireland.

A Real Land Rover Defender

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars I Saw In England And Ireland
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

I wish we had more old Defenders in the U.S. I know they’re terrible. I know there’s no reason to want one. Yet, here I am, wanting one.

A Sick-Ass Skoda Roomster

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars I Saw In England And Ireland
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Look at this wild thing. I love it.

A GD Jeep Compass

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars I Saw In England And Ireland
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Who the hell bought this? What’s the matter with you?

A Proper Car, The Beige Bentley

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars I Saw In England And Ireland
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

LOOOOOOOOOOOONG boi.

Not Doug DeMuro’s Mercedes A-Class

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars I Saw In England And Ireland
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Doug approves of the A-Class. Do with that information whatever you want.

The RCZ That Deserves Love, Also Known As ‘A Better Audi TT’

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars I Saw In England And Ireland
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

The Peugeot RCZ is such a beautifully French piece of design. God dammit I wish we got French cars in the U.S. We deserve them. I mean, just look at this car. It’s beautiful.

This Rolls-Royce Is Sewwwww British...

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars I Saw In England And Ireland
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

... and SEWWWWWW FANCY.

British Tony Soprano’s First Cadillac Escalade

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars I Saw In England And Ireland
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

What sort of person would be driving around a second-generation Cadillac Escalade through the streets of London in the year of our Lord 2023? I want to meet them, because they are my hero.

Street Parked Ferrari Dino

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars I Saw In England And Ireland
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

I love the whole vibe of this car. Street parked in a bus lane. Steering club. No notes whatsoever.

The Forbidden Honda Accord

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars I Saw In England And Ireland
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

This is the Accord we should have had in the U.S. Well, I guess we got it as the TSX, but that’s not really the same, is it?

Simple Porsche For A Simple Man

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars I Saw In England And Ireland
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Blue Parsh.

New Jersey Excellence, On A Bus

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars I Saw In England And Ireland
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

God bless New Jersey. I’ll never leave you, and I’d never want you to leave me. Please disregard that I live in New York City.

A BMW M4 With This Awful Exhaust

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars I Saw In England And Ireland
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

What the goddamn hell are these exhaust tips. Who thought this was good? Stop it, Ireland.

The Rover: Europe’s Chrysler 300

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars I Saw In England And Ireland
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Look at this thing. It couldn’t be more British if it wore tweed and talked favorably about the monarchy.

The Best Honda Civic, With Flair

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars I Saw In England And Ireland
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

I will never forgive Honda for not selling this Civic in America. It’s over a decade old, and it looks like it could go on sale as a modern car right now. It’s such a perfect piece of design.

Absolute Opel Perfection

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars I Saw In England And Ireland
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

More cars need ‘90s style front air dams. Look how cool this guy is. Absolutely mint.

Fiat Panda Panda Panda

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars I Saw In England And Ireland
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

James May made me love the Panda, and I was so excited to actually see one.

Gorgeous Little PeugeotThing

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars I Saw In England And Ireland
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

I just think this little Peugeot is so cool looking. I wish it was sold in America based on looks alone. Is it any good? I’ve got no clue, but I also do not care.

A Dacia Sandero Stepside!

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars I Saw In England And Ireland
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

I fell in love with the Sandero during my five days with it. It was such an honest little car. Add to the fact it had 90 horsepower, a six-speed manual, and was brown, it was such a winning combination.

Jersey vs. Everybody Taxi

Image for article titled The Most Interesting Cars I Saw In England And Ireland
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

New Jersey or nowhere, baby!

