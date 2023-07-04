The Most Interesting Cars I Saw In England And Ireland

It’s the Fourth of July, and you know what that means! It’s time to celebrate America. Well, okay, I hear you. You’re not so much in the celebrating spirit. But that’s why I’ve written this post.



I was lucky enough to take a week and a half long trip to England and Ireland recently, and much to my girlfriend’s chagrin, I took a lot of photos of the cars I saw. We’ve got a little bit of everything here. There are European, weird alternate versions of cars we get here state-side, and even a few American cars!

Of course, we’ve also got the greatest car of all time: the Dacia Sandero. In fact, it was my rental car in Ireland. Anyway, sit back, relax and check out the coolest cars I saw in England and Ireland.