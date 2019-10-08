Screenshot: Papadakis Racing (YouTube)

The 2020 Toyota Supra infamously shares a lot of its mechanics with the new BMW Z4, including its engine. Lucky for Toyota, the Supra’s 335 horsepower single-turbo straight six is extremely capable, and one racing team is trying to push it to make a whopping 1,000 horsepower.

The goal for drag racing legend and drift car icon, the reformed street racer Stephan Papadakis at Papadakis Racing is to take the BMW B58B30 turbo inline-six engine which is rated at 335 HP and 369 lb-ft of torque from the factory in the Supra, and modify it to punch out 1,000 HP on an engine dyno. (The 2020 BMW Z4 already claims to get more power out of this same engine, delivering 382 HP, so there’s always room to grow.)

The team’s latest video shows the final engine assembly with all of their modifications:

Here’s the modifications to the engine as laid out in a previous video:



Most power improvement will come from the intake. The goal is to get a fuel mixture of seven parts air to one part E85 ethanol (by mass)

Replace stock turbo with BorgWarner EFR 9280 turbo

Six, 2,000 cc fuel injectors with a completely new intake manifold with an air-to-air intercooler instead of stock water-to-air

Forged pistons to handle greater heat from combustion and stronger piston rods

Don’t have time for a new crank, but the stock one Papadakis surmises looks strong enough to handle increased power

Expanded exhaust ports for improved air flow

While the engine assembly really isn’t anything more than a remarkable look at the components of BMW’s engine, there is a nice element of suspense in seeing whether or not all of the modified parts, like the custom 3D-printed aluminum intake and custom turbo housing, can be assembled without issue.



You also get to see some of the cosmetic flair, like repainting the valve cover red for a literal cherry on top. Now that it’s assembled, all that’s left to do, apart from a few more minor part swaps, is hit the engine dyno and see if the hard work paid off—which, of course, will be the next video.