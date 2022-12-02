Look, I get it. It’s the week after a holiday, and it’s the Friday of that week. You’re done. You’re tired, zoned out, ready for the weekend. I mean, look at you — here you are, sitting at your desk, not doing one iota of work. Instead, you’re reading the jello picnic website.

First off, good for you. Slacking off on company time is praxis. Secondly, how about I give you something fun to peruse for those last few hours before your commute? Something weird, something a little bit absurd. Something like the internet’s Dopest Cars. How does that sound?