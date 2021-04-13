Mitsubishi Delica, Ford F-150 Lightning, Eagle Coach Bus: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

Mitsubishi Delica, Ford F-150 Lightning, Eagle Coach Bus: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

Mercedes Streeter
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Another week means another entry in the sweet cars found online that I wish I could drive. I like finding cheap used cars that can either be daily driven right away or daily driven after minor work. Over the past couple of years, I’ve turned it into a bit of a skill to purchase many cars and motorcycles.

I search as much of Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist as I can for interesting vehicles that don’t cost a lot. They may be hilariously unreliable, unique, tuned or maybe something that stops me in my tracks. While I am based in the Midwest, I also see what I can find across the country. Sadly, prices for some models are trending higher due to the pandemic, but I think some good deals are still out there.

1970 Opel GT - $6,500

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Opel GT is an elegant design, often likened to a Chevy Corvette of the era. It’s a scaled-down sports car that can be hard to find in good shape. This one is a pretty clean example that displays, as Hagerty notes, some American influence in its design by the likes Clare MacKichan, who was responsible for the 1955 Chevrolet. Some of these were even sold through Buick dealerships as captive imports.

This Opel GT is said to be in very good shape, with more new parts than I can list here. The paint is described as a five-foot job. Mileage is believed to be 136,000, and the car is for sale in Windermere, Florida, on Facebook Marketplace for $6,500.

1995 Autozam Carol-i - $4,700

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

This vanlet is a product of Mazda’s Autozam brand. A cute little thing, it isn’t any more special than other kei cars aside from the fact that this example has a really cool wheelchair ramp and raised roof. I could see this being used to cart around bicycles, or even a really small motorcycle, in style.

The seller says that this Autozam has 66,000 miles on its odometer, and its air-conditioner blows cold. It’s $4,700 on Facebook Marketplace out of Orlando, Florida.

1983 Eagle Model 10 - $5,500

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Though a little weathered on the outside, this Eagle Model 10 coach bus would make a brilliant platform for a camper conversion. According to Phoenix Coach, these buses were originally made to compete with Greyhound’s GM-built Scenicruiser model. Passengers sit high up and enjoy the open road in style.

This Eagle has a lot of miles under its wheels from bus duties and most recently, church service. It’s reportedly maintained and ready for a new home without any issues. The odometer appears to show 422,831 miles, but that’s nothing for the Detroit Diesel diesel engine out back. It’s only $5,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Repton, Alabama.

1977 Honda Gold Wing - $4,900

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

I don’t often feature heavily modified motorcycles, but this one really did it for me. Café racer builds prioritize speed and handling over comfort. They call back to a time when motorcycles were elemental in design and extremely beautiful in their simplicity. This one seems to hit all of the café racer notes well.

The starting point of this build, a 1977 Honda Gold Wing GL1000, gets you a fantastic flat four-cylinder engine and Honda reliability. The seller says that it has less than 30,000 miles on the odometer and has been treated to many modern upgrades. It’s $4,900 on Facebook Marketplace in Chicago.

1993 Mitsubishi Delica Star Wagon Exceed - $10,000

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

For this week’s enthusiast car, here’s a vehicle that quenches that JDM thirst without breaking the bank. Check this out: You’re looking at a right-hand-drive van that has a turbo diesel engine, four-wheel-drive, low range gearing and curtains. I mean, what’s not to love about that?

This van is large enough to camp in and will get you just about anywhere in style. The seller says that the van is on its way from Japan and is set to arrive in May. Drawbacks: Its air-conditioner button doesn’t work, and there’s a board in the cargo area.

Other than that, it looks pretty clean. It’s $10,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Avon, Indiana, with 117,000 miles on the odometer.

2000 BMW K1200 RS - $2,900

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Here’s a motorcycle that will take you anywhere in the country, rapidly and in comfort. The K1200 RS is the last of the well-regarded BMW “flying brick” inline four-cylinder engine motorcycles. That engine is good for about 130 horsepower, and these motorcycles often came with features like an audio system, heated grips and a heated seat.

This one is noted as having heated grips, Throttlemeister cruise control, luggage and a Corbin seat. It has 83,000 miles on the odometer, but with good maintenance, that engine has plenty of life left in it. It’s $2,900 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Facebook Marketplace.

1993 SVT Ford F-150 Lightning - $9,000

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Lightning is a performance version of the Ford F-150 created by Ford’s Special Vehicle Team. It’s a response to other sporty trucks at the time, like the Chevrolet 454 SS muscle truck. It features a 351-cubic-inch V8 making about 240 horsepower, and it boogied to 60 mph in the seven-second range.

This example is said to be in good condition and benefits from plenty of new parts though the paint can use some refreshing. Prices for these trucks are absolutely absurd, but this one comes in at a more reasonable $9,000. It has 120,000 miles on its odometer and can be found in San Juan, Texas, on Facebook Marketplace.

1993 Mercedes-Benz 190E - $4,200

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

This beautiful green Mercedes-Benz 190E appears to be in remarkably good shape for its age and mileage. The 190E was the Mercedes-Benz entry-level luxury car of its day, at least in the U.S., and it has aged well.

Despite its location in Michigan, the seller says that the car doesn’t have any rust, but the photo of the car’s underbody does show the beginning of corrosion in some areas. A few modifications come in the form of 190E Evolution II wheels, a steering wheel from an SLK and the stereo system from an SLK. I like how the owner kept the upgrades in the Mercedes-Benz family. I’m not the biggest fan of the swapped grille, but that’s an easy matter to change.

It has driven 194,000 miles and is $4,200 on Facebook Marketplace in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

2004 Lexus GX 470 - $8,500

Photo: Craigslist (Other)

For the final offering on this list, here is a Lexus GX 470 in a state outside of the Rust Belt for under $10,000. The GX 470 is a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado wearing a Lexus badge. It’s the kind of vehicle you get when you want an off-road-capable luxury SUV that’s a bit smaller than the Lexus LX 470.

These things are incredibly durable and pretty good off-road, so it’s no surprise that even high-mileage examples are expensive. This GX 470 has 192,000 miles on its odometer, and aside from some upholstery damage to the third-row seat it presents in good condition. It’s $8,500 on Craigslist in Houston, Texas.

That’s it for this week! Have you purchased a car based from one of these posts? If so, I want to know.

The used market is all sorts of strange right now. Some vehicles are skyrocketing in price while others are getting so cheap that you feel obligated to buy them because of the low price.

Know of a weird car for sale on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist? Drop it down in the comments or in an email! If the car’s still for sale, we may feature it on a future post.

