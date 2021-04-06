Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4, Honda Today, Triumph Thunderbird: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4, Honda Today, Triumph Thunderbird: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

Mercedes Streeter
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Another week means another entry in the sweet cars found online that I wish I could drive. I like finding cheap used cars that can either be daily driven right away or daily driven after minor work. Over the past couple of years, I’ve turned it into a bit of a skill to purchase many cars and motorcycles.

I search as much of Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist as I can for interesting vehicles that don’t cost a lot. They may be hilariously unreliable, unique, tuned or maybe something that stops me in my tracks. While I am based in the Midwest, I also see what I can find across the country. Sadly, prices for some models are trending higher due to the pandemic, but I think some good deals are still out there.

1947 Crosley CC - $4,500

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

This little Crosley CC is described as “ran when parked” three years ago. Normally I’d pass on something like this, but it actually looks pretty clean in the photos. I bet it would take little more than a fuel system cleaning to get it going again.

As our friends at the Lane Motor Museum say, Crosley was pumping out a lot of cool stuff in post-WWII America. I’m talking early sportscars, a steel-bodied wagon and the first usage of Sport Utility to describe a vehicle.

The CC is tiny and packs an equally diminutive powerplant. The seller doesn’t list any information about the engine, but the factory four cylinder is not exactly ideal ready for the autobahn despite being an innovative overhead-cam design. It’s $4,500 from Facebook Marketplace in West Bend, Wisconsin.

2016 Fiat 500e - $7,950

Photo: Craigslist (Other)

If you want a cheap route into an EV, the Fiat 500e is an attractive option. The 500e was one of those weird EVs sold in California to meet the state’s EV mandate. That may make the 500e a “compliance car” but I think it’s a cool one.

It’s an EV that not only wears the body of a normal car, but it’s cute, too! This is a hatchback city car that can go 80 miles on a charge and can carry four people in a pinch.

It has 18,500 miles and is on Craigslist in San Luis Obispo, California, for $7,950.

2000 Triumph Thunderbird Sport - $5,500

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Here’s a standard motorcycle that had magazines raving 21 years ago. The Thunderbird looks fantastic with its vintage design and is powered by a three-cylinder engine that makes addictive noises. Check out the pipes on this thing. This motorcycle was good for 82 horsepower and 56 lb-ft torque, which is OK power even for today.

Some riders might consider it a downside that the engine is fed by carburetors, but that’s really not an issue if properly maintained. It’s $5,500 from Facebook Marketplace in Chilton, Wisconsin, with 39,000 miles.

1986 Chevrolet K-20 Scottsdale - $10,000

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

For fans of old-school square body trucks, this Chevy Scottsdale may be the ticket. It looks really clean and has only 68,000 miles on the odometer. The truck’s had recent work done like a new water pump, new thermostat and new tires. Check out the bed — it doesn’t even have any holes!

Unfortunately, old trucks aren’t getting any cheaper. People are willing to put up an incredible amount of cash for these things.

This truck comes equipped with a 350-cubic inch V8 making a lethargic 160 horsepower. But hey, at least it looks gorgeous. It’s $10,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

2000 Saab 9-3 Viggen Convertible - $7,200

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

We said that the Saab 9-3 Viggen was the last great true Saab. It’s a spiritual successor to the famed 900 Turbo. The Viggen, named after one of Saab’s fighter jets, delivered some serious performance in a sleek package. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine makes 230 HP, and you can enjoy fun under the sun with its convertible top.

The pictures were all taken in a portrait orientation, but what you can see looks pretty. Even the engine bay looks clean. It’s for sale on Facebook Marketplace in Boise, Idaho, for $7,200. It has 130,000 miles.

2003 Buell Lightning - $2,000

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Every once in a while a cool Buell comes along that seems like a great deal. I own one of these, and the handling is an absolute ball. Just look at a corner and it will practically lean on its own. Buell put some weird work into these like fuel in the frame and oil in the swingarm. That thing that looks like a tank? It’s an airbox!

Also, it’s a streetfighter-style motorcycle with that signature Harley-Davidson soundtrack. The seller doesn’t say if the engine is the 900 or the bigger 1200, but you can’t go wrong either way. It’s only $2,000 from Facebook Marketplace in Shawano, Wisconsin, with 26,000 miles on the odometer.

1984 Toyota Celica Supra - $5,000

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

One way to get a Toyota Supra without paying through the nose is to get a second-generation model, which was still known as a Celica Supra. You get those sweet 1980s rad looks and a car that’s still engaging to drive. This one comes with a six-cylinder engine, five-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential.

The seller describes a car that’s in overall good condition, but it can use some paint correction and a new speedometer cable. It’s $5,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Chicago, Illinois, with 130,000 miles. The seller says that it’s daily-driver ready, too!

1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 - $8,000

Photo: Craigslist (Other)

For this week’s enthusiast car, I’ve chosen one of the quick Japanese sports coupes of the 1990s. The 3000GT VR-4 features a twin-turbo V6 making about 320 horsepower, transmitted through a manual transmission. MotorTrend reports that it’s even faster to 60 mph than the Supra with a turbo of the same era. Thankfully, the 3000GT VR-4 hasn’t yet completely exploded in value, unlike the Supra.

This one is said to need some minor work like Supplemental Restraint System repair and seat recovering, and its $8,000 price seems to account for it. It’s for sale on Craigslist in Raytown, Missouri, with 150,000 miles.

1995 Honda Today - $6,500

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

For the last car on this list, we have another cheap way into a Japanese domestic market kei car import. Honda was cranking out many kei cars in the 1980s and 1990s. The marque’s most famous kei cars may be vehicles like the Beat or the Acty but there were others like this Today.

Like most kei cars, top speed from the 656cc engine is highway speed, but only just. If you’re looking for a kei car import that you won’t see as often as more popular models, this may be the ticket.

This city car also sports a manual transmission and all-wheel-drive. It’s $6,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Dallas, Texas, with 40,000 miles.

That’s it for this week! Have you purchased a car based from one of these posts? If so, I want to know.

The used market is all sorts of strange right now. Some vehicles are skyrocketing in price while others are getting so cheap that you feel obligated to buy them because of the low price.

Know of a weird car for sale on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist? Drop it down in the comments or in an email! If the car’s still for sale, we may feature it on a future post.

