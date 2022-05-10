Looks like Iron Mike is in the clear. NBC News reports that a California district attorney has declined to file charges against former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson over a physical altercation on a JetBlue flight that took place in April.

Video leaked last month that allegedly showed Tyson assaulting a passenger on a flight from San Francisco to Florida. In the video, Tyson is seen punching the man before quickly leaving the plane. Witnesses on the flight say that the unidentified man was the aggressor. The passenger, seated directly behind Tyson, allegedly became intoxicated and repeatedly bothered the ex-boxer, including throwing a water bottle at him, according to eyewitnesses.

Today, San Mateo County district attorney Steve Wagstaffe announced that the issue is closed. “Our decision is that we will not file any charges against Mr. Tyson based on the circumstances surrounding the confrontation,” Wagstaffe said in a statement. “These include the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson that no charges be filed in this case.”



According to Yahoo Sports, the unidentified passenger had a few cuts on his head after the altercation. He spoke with police after the incident, but a San Francisco Police Department representative said the unidentified passenger provided “minimal details” about the incident and refused to cooperate with police.

In video first published by TMZ, the passenger can be seen pestering Tyson, who then, in a different shot, stands up and punches the unidentified man. In a third shot from the video, the passenger turns toward the person recording, seemingly in a mocking gesture.

While the case is now closed, the lesson is clear: Don’t get drunk and bother a heavyweight champ on a flight.