Mike Tyson is both legendary for his boxing career and for being someone you might not want to provoke. While he’s mellowed out as he’s gotten older, he’s still not someone I’d want to make angry. I value my life. Apparently, some people don’t, as TMZ reported that Mike allegedly punched some guy’s face in on a plane for bothering him.

The incident happened on a flight out of San Fransisco to Florida. Apparently, Tyson sat near a man who freaked out over his celebrity. But adding alcohol to the mix doesn’t make for a good fan, especially when you’re the fan of a man who knocked someone out 30 seconds into a fight. Sources say Tyson was friendly with everyone on the flight until the drunk fan and his friend kept bothering him when he was seated.



​​The witness tells us Mike took a selfie with him ... and then was patient with his overly excited buddy, who kept trying to talk to the 55-year-old fighter as he sat behind him. Eventually, though, we’re told Tyson had enough of the guy behind him talking in his ear ... and told him to chill. When the guy didn’t, that’s when the witness says Tyson started to throw several punches at the man’s face.

Video footage shows Tyson throwing multiple punches to the guy’s face. I honestly can’t feel sorry for him. Celebrities are people, too, and he should’ve left him alone. As Tyson is punching the man, someone can be heard saying, “Hey Mike, stop that” though it’s not known if that person is a passenger or someone that was with Tyson.

The person that spoke with TMZ said Tyson exited the plane just seconds after hitting the man. Footage shows the man with a few cuts on the side of his head. Reportedly the man went to the police not long after the incident. No other details are available though as the airline, Tyson and the cops have remained tight-lipped about the incident.