Anyway, this particular AMG One was being transported in a truck for continued assembly when the fire happened. Mercedes has confirmed the remnants are indeed theirs, although the still-visible inboard dampers would’ve left little doubt. The automaker’s statement, via the paper:

A Mercedes spokesperson said: “We are aware of this incident involving a car that was being transported in a closed trailer as part of its assembly process.

“Fortunately, as far as we are aware, nobody was injured.

“At this point in time, we do not know what caused the fire and, if needed, we will support the investigation of the insurance company.”

What happened? Mercedes isn’t saying at the moment and may never, so your best guess is ours. With batteries comprising such a critical part of the $2.7-million marvel’s powertrain, it’s not outlandish to suspect they played a role in the blaze. Congratulations, AMG One; you’re not a real hypercar until you meet a fiery fate, like so many of your forebears. It’s just that usually this sort of thing happens after you’re in the customer’s hands.